Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

INSP stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $598,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $48,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,130.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $87,161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $26,752,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $19,624,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $11,340,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $10,949,000.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

