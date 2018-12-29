Intel Co. (INTC) is Greenline Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 4.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $204,242,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $121,797,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $97,339,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5,457.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,962 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,052,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $471,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/intel-co-intc-is-greenline-partners-llcs-3rd-largest-position.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.