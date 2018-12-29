International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 79,400 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 79,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,161,612.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,315,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,030,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 48,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,038,880.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 172,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.53 per share, for a total transaction of $22,158,572.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 79,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,481,081.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.38 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,000.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 74,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 10,200 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,395,564.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 42,598 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,789,494.18.

On Monday, October 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 2,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.91 per share, for a total transaction of $391,748.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,924.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,682,400.00.

IFF stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

