Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $203,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 138,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,449. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

