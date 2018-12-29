Intersect ENT (XENT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XENT. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

XENT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.63 million, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.58. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $594,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $359,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,833 shares of company stock worth $2,146,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

