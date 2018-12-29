inTEST (INTT) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

INTT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $5.78 on Friday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 68,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

