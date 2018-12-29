IntriCon Co. (IIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

IIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of IIN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.75. 182,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,828. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 387,668 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 467,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186,222 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,025,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

