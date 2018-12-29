INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD (DBS) Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD (NYSEARCA:DBS) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD by 21.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 161,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the period.

Shares of DBS opened at $22.86 on Friday. INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About INVESCO DB MULT/SILVER FD

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

