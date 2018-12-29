Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,008,704 shares, an increase of 2.8% from the November 30th total of 72,945,882 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,616,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $152.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $187.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.4206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,675,000 after buying an additional 4,353,877 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,693,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,915,000 after buying an additional 4,490,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,863,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,222,000 after buying an additional 633,057 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,614,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,053,000 after buying an additional 137,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,373,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,235,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

