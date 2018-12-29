Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMO. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 209.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

