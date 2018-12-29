Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 196.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/investment-counsel-inc-cuts-position-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.