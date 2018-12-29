Investors Buy Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $62.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.52 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded down ($0.18) for the day and closed at $15.64

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 210.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 919,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

