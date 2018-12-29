Investors Sell Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) on Strength (XLP)

Investors sold shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) on strength during trading on Thursday. $101.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $265.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $163.69 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund traded up $0.48 for the day and closed at $50.57

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.464 per share. This is a positive change from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 97.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,012 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $77,271,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,262.0% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 979,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 907,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 382.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,273,000 after acquiring an additional 827,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,014,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 510,220 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

