Investors Sell Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Strength (EFA)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $541.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $617.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.78 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $58.38

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,106,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,338,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,108,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

