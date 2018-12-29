Investors Sell Shares of Oracle (ORCL) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $87.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $173.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.94 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Oracle had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $44.97Specifically, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,336. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nomura set a $58.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,100,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,411 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4,306.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $218,896,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

