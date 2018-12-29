Investors Sell Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) on Strength (VZ)

Traders sold shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $130.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $254.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $124.00 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Verizon Communications had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $55.15

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 740,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,221,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

