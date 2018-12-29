InZinc Mining (IZN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

InZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:IZN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 38900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. Its flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd.

