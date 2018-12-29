Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post sales of $40.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.02 million. Irhythm Technologies posted sales of $28.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.60 million to $145.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $193.61 million, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $199.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $98.37.

In other news, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $831,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 42,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $3,002,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,919.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,176 shares of company stock worth $6,295,264 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1,067.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

