Isaac E. Ciechanover Sells 7,800 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $264,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,843,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 298,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.61. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after buying an additional 315,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 217,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,192,000 after purchasing an additional 164,219 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

