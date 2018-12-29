iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2519 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $39.05.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

WARNING: “iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (AOM) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/ishares-core-moderate-allocation-fund-aom-raises-dividend-to-0-25-per-share.html.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.