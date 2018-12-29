iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (AOM) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2519 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $39.05.
About iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund
iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.
Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.