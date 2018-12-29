iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU) to Issue $0.14 Semiannual Dividend

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $25.88 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

