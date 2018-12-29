iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.00 (HEWL)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of HEWL opened at $23.92 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $27.79.

