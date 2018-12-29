iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Announces $0.33 Semiannual Dividend

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3321 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

IXJ opened at $56.15 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

