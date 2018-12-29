J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY) versus Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Financial Survey

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) and Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Dunkin Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group 30.28% -41.14% 7.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for J D Wetherspoon and Dunkin Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J D Wetherspoon 2 0 1 0 1.67 Dunkin Brands Group 1 15 8 0 2.29

Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus target price of $69.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Dunkin Brands Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dunkin Brands Group is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Dunkin Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J D Wetherspoon $2.28 billion 0.67 $89.95 million N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group $860.50 million 6.09 $350.90 million $2.43 26.10

Dunkin Brands Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J D Wetherspoon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin Brands Group has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

J D Wetherspoon pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dunkin Brands Group pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dunkin Brands Group pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunkin Brands Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Dunkin Brands Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats J D Wetherspoon on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

