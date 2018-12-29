Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $102.45.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $125,065.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $102,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,344,242 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

