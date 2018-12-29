Jane Street Group LLC Buys 9,534 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $514,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $91.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $99.14.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

