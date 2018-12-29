Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B Sells 2,246 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $145,967.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
H stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 33.71%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,509,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,173,000 after acquiring an additional 812,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after acquiring an additional 580,125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,694,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 659,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,465,000 after buying an additional 188,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
