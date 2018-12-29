Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $536,650.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,455.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Prince purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/johnson-johnson-jnj-shares-sold-by-oliver-luxxe-assets-llc.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.