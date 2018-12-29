Joseph M. Jr. Manko Acquires 21,479 Shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (WTT) Stock

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,440.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WTT opened at $1.75 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC owned 1.61% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

