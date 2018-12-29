Jozsef Varadi Sells 8,406 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 8,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,769 ($36.18), for a total value of £232,762.14 ($304,144.96).

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,792 ($36.48) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,825 ($49.98).

WIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,750 ($49.00) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 3,775 ($49.33) price target on the stock. HSBC raised Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,537.36 ($46.22).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

