JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($6.97). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

GRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Gritstone Oncology Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

