JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 498.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.31%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/jpmorgan-chase-co-reduces-holdings-in-aerovironment-inc-avav.html.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.