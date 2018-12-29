JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1116 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday.

