KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 190 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $166,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,476,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,459,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morningstar reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,096.01.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total transaction of $285,960.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,478.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,167.50 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $719.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/kames-capital-plc-sells-190-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.