Kimberly Gail Lytikainen Sells 9,688 Shares of MINDBODY Inc (MB) Stock

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $351,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MB opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. MINDBODY Inc has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. MINDBODY’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,701,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 47,251 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,524,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 47,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 264,456 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

MB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of MINDBODY from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MINDBODY from $3,200.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

