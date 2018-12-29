Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of LKFN opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $999.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $374,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,211,570.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin L. Deardorff purchased 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.47 per share, for a total transaction of $231,485.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,362.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,456 shares of company stock worth $1,376,023. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,158,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth $3,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

