Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.61 per share, for a total transaction of $87,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin L. Deardorff bought 5,582 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.47 per share, for a total transaction of $231,485.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,362.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,456 shares of company stock worth $1,376,023. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

