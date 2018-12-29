Lancaster Colony (LANC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.54. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $115.81 and a one year high of $194.38.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 11.68%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Tate sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $131,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,103.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 109.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

