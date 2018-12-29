Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Landstar System worth $449,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 115.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% in the third quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. ValuEngine raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

