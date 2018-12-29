Law Debenture (LWDB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $528.00

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 528 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98), with a volume of 87794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609.03 ($7.96).

Law Debenture Company Profile (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

