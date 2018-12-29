Legal & General Group Plc Buys 40,093 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $65,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,934,000 after buying an additional 484,096 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 72,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Smucker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 681,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,244,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Smucker bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $1,080,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,652 shares in the company, valued at $56,956,605.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

NYSE SJM opened at $93.91 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Buys 40,093 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/legal-general-group-plc-buys-40093-shares-of-j-m-smucker-co-sjm.html.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.