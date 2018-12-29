Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,463 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $60,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,776,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,619,000 after acquiring an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 316,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tractor Supply by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after acquiring an additional 844,609 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,463 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/legal-general-group-plc-sells-7463-shares-of-tractor-supply-tsco.html.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.