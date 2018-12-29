Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Receives $45.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.5% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

