Libbey (LBY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 541,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 214,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $191.56 million during the quarter.

In other Libbey news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $735,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBY. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Libbey by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Libbey by 99.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Libbey by 33.8% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Libbey by 70.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Libbey in the third quarter valued at $165,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Libbey (LBY) Stock Price Down 5.8%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/libbey-lby-stock-price-down-5-8.html.

About Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.