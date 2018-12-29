Liberty Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 808 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on Liberty Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 74,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,223,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 208,107 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 282.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.83). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

