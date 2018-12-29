Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 280.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

