Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 152.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.43.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $634,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,808,798.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.88, for a total transaction of $3,286,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,863,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,135. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $135.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.20 and a 1 year high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 73.78% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/ligand-pharmaceuticals-inc-lgnd-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.