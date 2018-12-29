Lina Review Price Up 4.6% Over Last 24 Hours (LINA)

Lina Review (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Lina Review has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $330,666.00 worth of Lina Review was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lina Review has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lina Review coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges including $10.42, $5.63, $70.83 and $50.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.02349660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00152580 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00200792 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Lina Review Coin Profile

Lina Review’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Lina Review is lina.review. Lina Review’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Lina Review Coin Trading

Lina Review can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lina Review directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lina Review should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lina Review using one of the exchanges listed above.

