Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Receives $101.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

LECO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 175,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

