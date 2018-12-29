Lithia Motors (LAD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $106.00 target price on Lithia Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 293.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

